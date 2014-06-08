Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ken Giles’ contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday when Mike Adams was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Giles is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 12 saves in 24 appearances for the Iron Pigs.

RHP Mike Adams was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday because of inflammation in his right rotator cuff. He struck out the only batter he faced in Friday night’s win, extending his streak of no earned runs allowed to 12 2/3 innings over 14 appearances since May 3. Adams lowered his ERA in that stretch from 8.31 to 2.12.

RHP Roberto Hernandez has struggled to pitch deep into ballgames this season, largely because of elevated pitch counts. On Saturday, he needed 80 pitches to get through four innings, his shortest outing of the season in his 11 starts, allowing four earned runs on four hits, including a home run, and three walks at Cincinnati.

LF Domonic Brown went 3-for-4 with a double on Saturday at Cincinnati. It was his first three-hit game since April 4 against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He has hits in eight of his last nine games. Brown’s last multi-hit game also was against the Reds, on May 17.