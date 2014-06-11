Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Aaron Nola, the Phillies first-round pick from LSU in last week’s draft, signed with the team Tuesday and will “likely” begin his professional career at Class A Clearwater, according to general manager Ruben Amaro. “I definitely wanted to start up quick,” said Nola, the seventh overall pick. “I didn’t want to wait around too long to get back on the mound.”

RHP A.J. Burnett beat San Diego on Tuesday to end a two-game losing streak. Burnett, just 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA over his previous six starts, allowed two runs on five hits over 7 1/3 innings, while striking out three and walking two. Now 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA this season, Burnett’s three strikeouts left him with 2,250 for his career, one behind Eddie Plank, who is 50th on the all-time list.

RF Marlon Byrd went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and matched his season high of four RBIs Tuesday night against San Diego. The homer was the 10th of the season for Byrd, the sixth time in his career he has reached double digits. Byrd, who hit 24 homers last year, has also hit 10 or more in back to back seasons for the first time since 2009-10. Byrd has also hit in four straight games, raising his average to .264.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 Tuesday against San Diego, and his eighth-inning single was the 2,231st hit of his career, leaving him four away from surpassing Mike Schmidt for the all-time Phillies record. Rollins has hit safely in five straight games, leaving his average at .248 this season.

LHP Cole Hamels, Wednesday’s starter, beat Cincinnati 8-0 in his last start, working 7 2/3 shutout innings and allowing five hits. He struck out seven and walked two. He did not earn a decision in a start against San Diego earlier this season, and is 8-2 with a 2.39 ERA in 14 career starts against the Padres.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against San Diego to earn his 14th save of the season, and the 300th of his career. Papelbon reached that milestone in his 552nd game, matching retired San Diego closer Trevor Hoffman as the second-fastest to 300. Papelbon, who also became the 26th pitcher in major league history to accumulate that many saves, has not allowed an earned run in 22 of his 23 appearances this season. He is 1-1 with a 1.48 ERA, and has just one blown save.