Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Jimmy Rollins went 1-for-4 Wednesday against San Diego, and his first-inning single was the 2,232nd hit of his career, leaving him three away from surpassing Mike Schmidt for the Phillies’ record. Rollins has hits in six straight games, leaving his average at .248 this season. Rollins also stole two bases for the 55th time in his career. With 435 career steals, he is three away from tying Ed Delahanty for second on the team’s all-time list.

LHP Cole Hamels was saddled with a no-decision Wednesday against San Diego despite pitching eight shutout innings and striking out 11. It was his third double-digit strikeout performance of the season and the 26th of his career, moving him past Hall of Famer Jim Bunning and into sole possession of third place on the team’s all-time list. Hamels has not allowed a run over his last 16 2/3 innings, and he has gone at least seven innings in his last seven starts, while posting a 1.78 ERA.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon pitched a scoreless inning to earn the victory Wednesday night against San Diego, a night after notching his 300th save. He has not allowed an earned run in 23 of his last 24 appearances. He is 2-1 this season with a 1.42 ERA, and has 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, Thursday’s starter, lost to Washington in his last start, throwing seven innings and allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two and walking five. He is 3-1 with a 4.44 ERA in five career appearances against San Diego, four of them starts.

3B Reid Brignac hit the winning homer in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday against the Padres, his second walk-off hit of the season and the third of his career. He also ended an 0-for-10 slide with his homer, off San Diego reliever Nick Vincent. Brignac is hitting .220 in 17 games.