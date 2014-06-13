Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-4, 4.35 ERA) reached six innings pitched just once in his last five starts and hasn’t earned a win since May 4, when he threw 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Nationals. He needs to be more efficient with his pitch count -- he’s averaging nearly 19 pitches per inning and has issued 17 walks in 26.1 innings over those five starts. On Friday, he’ll face the Cubs, whom he’s already beaten once this year on April 4 (5.1 IP, 2 R, 3H, 5 K, 1 BB).

LHP Cliff Lee had a catch on flat ground Thursday as he begins his recovery from a left elbow strain. “Cliff played catch and came out fine,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. Lee, who has not pitched since May 18, went more than two weeks without throwing before he first played catch on Tuesday. If he feels well, Lee could play catch again Friday. The Phillies have no official timetable for his return to the rotation.

1B/OF John Mayberry Jr. had a three-run homer and two doubles in the Phillies’ 7-3 win over the Padres on Thursday. Mayberry is 7-for-17 with three homers and seven RBIs since June 3. “I think my rhythm and timing has been a lot better, and on top of that, my pitch selection has been better,” Mayberry said. “I think you have to allow (the pitcher) the opportunity to make a mistake, and when they do you have to trust yourself that you’re going to put a good swing on it.” Padres lefty Alex Torres made a big mistake, leaving a changeup up over the plate, and Mayberry crushed it into the left-field bleachers.

RHP Kyle Kendrick turned in one of his best starts of the season in the Phillies’ 7-3 win over the Padres on Thursday. Kendrick limited the Padres to two runs (one earned) and seven hits over six innings, struck out five and walked none. Both runs allowed were in the first inning, which Kendrick has struggled to get out of this year -- he’s given up 15 first-inning runs in 13 starts. Take his good performance with a grain of salt, however, since San Diego entered as baseball’s lowest-scoring team.

3B Reid Brignac delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double with two outs to break a tie in the sixth inning and lift the Phillies to a 7-3 win over the Padres on Thursday. Brignac also had a three-run walkoff homer Wednesday against San Diego and a walkoff single against the Mets on May 30. “He’s doing a nice job with an opportunity,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s got a potential bat -- we saw that in spring training. He’s a free swinger up there, he lets it go. It’s good to have a guy like that around.”