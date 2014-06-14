Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo pitched two perfect innings Friday against the Cubs and has retired the last 19 batters he has faced. He also has held opponents scoreless in 12 of his last 13 appearances, lowering his ERA from 5.40 to 3.13. Bastardo is 3-3 and has struck out 38 while walking 20 in 31 2/3 innings over 30 appearances this season.

RHP Justin DeFratus has not allowed a run over 10 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 2. He is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA in 13 games this season.

RHP David Buchanan, Saturday’s starter, lost 4-1 to Cincinnati in his last start, going six innings and yielding four runs on six hits, while striking out six. He didn’t walk a batter. He will be making his first career start against the Cubs.

SS Jimmy Rollins doubled in the ninth inning Friday night, the 2,234th hit of his career. That tied him with Mike Schmidt for the Phillies’ all-time record. Rollins has hits in eight straight games, raising his average to .249.

RHP Roberto Hernandez allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings Friday against the Cubs, before he was ejected by plate umpire Mark Ripperger for hitting Chicago’s Starlin Castro with a pitch in the sixth inning. Hernandez, who struck out five and walked two, surrendered a two-run homer to Castro in the fourth inning. Hernandez is 0-3 since May 4, a span that includes five starts and three relief appearances, and he is 2-5 overall.