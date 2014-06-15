FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
June 15, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP David Buchanan, Saturday’s starter, pitched five innings and allowed three runs -- all solo homers -- to beat the Cubs for his second major-league win. After winning his big-league debut on May 24, Buchanan had lost three straight decisions while posting a 6.75 ERA.

RHP A.J. Burnett is scheduled to start Sunday against the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. In his last outing, Burnett rebounded from a six-start stretch in which he went 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA by throwing 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball in a win over the Padres.

SS Jimmy Rollins became the Phillies’ career hits leader on Saturday, passing Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt with a single to right field in the fifth inning for career hit No. 2,235. Rollins finished the day 1-for-4. “This is something that is Philadelphia Phillies history and I really wanted to do it (at home),” Rollins said.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon converted his 15th straight save opportunity with a perfect ninth inning Saturday. The save was his 301st of his career, putting him in sole possession of 24th place in major league history. His ERA is 1.37 this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

