Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan, Saturday’s starter, pitched five innings and allowed three runs -- all solo homers -- to beat the Cubs for his second major-league win. After winning his big-league debut on May 24, Buchanan had lost three straight decisions while posting a 6.75 ERA.

RHP A.J. Burnett is scheduled to start Sunday against the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park. In his last outing, Burnett rebounded from a six-start stretch in which he went 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA by throwing 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball in a win over the Padres.

SS Jimmy Rollins became the Phillies’ career hits leader on Saturday, passing Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt with a single to right field in the fifth inning for career hit No. 2,235. Rollins finished the day 1-for-4. “This is something that is Philadelphia Phillies history and I really wanted to do it (at home),” Rollins said.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon converted his 15th straight save opportunity with a perfect ninth inning Saturday. The save was his 301st of his career, putting him in sole possession of 24th place in major league history. His ERA is 1.37 this season.