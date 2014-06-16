Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett took the loss against Chicago on Sunday, dropping his record to 4-6 though he lowered his ERA from 4.24 to 4.17 in going eight innings while giving up three runs and eight hits. With his 2,252nd strikeout of his career coming against Luis Valbuena in the fifth inning of the game, Burnett moved into sole possession of 50th place on Major League Baseball’s all-time strikeout list, passing Hall of Famer Eddie Plank (2,251). Up next on the list in 49th place is another Hall of Famer, Lefty Grove, with 2,270 strikeouts.

SS Jimmy Rollins followed up a historic game on Saturday by going 1-for-4 against the Cubs in Sunday’s loss. The longtime Phillies infielder became the club’s all-time leader in hits on Saturday, when a single to leadoff the fifth inning pushed him past Mike Schmidt with 2,235 base knocks. Sunday’s hit was the 10th game in a row he’s picked one up, his longest hitting streak since September 14-24, 2013.

LHP Cole Hamels, Monday’s starter, has been on a roll his last few starts. Through 22 ? innings in June, he’s given up just one earned run (two total) for an ERA of 0.40, although he’s just 1-0 with two no-decisions in those three starts. That’s lowered his ERA from 4.43 at the end of May all the way down to the 3.07 it currently sits at. In seven career starts against the Cubs, Hamels is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA.

3B Ronny Cedeno earned his first start in a Phillies uniform on Sunday in his fourth overall game with the club since a callup earlier this month, but he wasn’t able to help the team’s offense. The journeyman infielder went 0-for-3 to stay hitless with the club in five at-bats; Philadelphia has been struggling to find offensive production from the hot corner all season long.