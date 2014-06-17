Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jonathan Pettibone, on Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s disabled list, is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday to repair a small tear in his shoulder. He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Pettibone tried to avoid surgery, receiving two cortisone shots during his recovery. He was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts for Philadelphia this season, the last on April 18 at Colorado.

Altherr made his big-league debut in the 12th and flew out to center field as a pinch hitter.

1B Ryan Howard connected for his 12th homer of the season and finished with two RBIs on Monday. It was his 19th homer and 67th RBI at Turner Field. He has 45 homers and 124 RBIs in 142 career games against the Braves. Howard has more career homers against Atlanta than any other opponent.

LHP Cole Hamels, who pitched seven shutout innings against the Braves on Monday, has thrown 23 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. He allowed only two runs (one earned) over his last 29 2/3 innings, but he has only one win and three no-decisions to show for it.

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was placed on the bereavement list following the death of his father, Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn. OF Aaron Altherr was recalled from Double-A Reading to take his place. Gwynn Jr. made the Philadelphia roster as a non-roster free agent. He’s hitting .155 (13-for-84) with two doubles and three RBIs in 52 games.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon failed to convert a save opportunity Monday, ending his streak of 16 straight. Papelbon allowed the Braves to score a run and tie the game in the ninth, but bounced back to strike out the final two batters of the inning.

RHP Kyle Kendrick has plenty of success against the Braves over his career. Kendrick is 7-2 with a 3.28 ERA in 21 games, 15 starts, and 96 innings. He did not face Atlanta when the teams met in April. Kendrick bounced back from two mediocre starts by allowing two runs over seven innings of his last start on June 12 against San Diego.