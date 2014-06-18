Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Cesar Hernandez got his fifth start at second base and went 2-for-4. He’s now 8-for-24 with two RBIs in six games at Turner Field. Hernandez is 12-for-35 in nine games against the Braves.

1B Ryan Howard homered in his first at-bat for the second straight game. Tuesday he homered against RHP Ervin Santana; both of his career hits against Santana have been for home runs. Howard has 46 career homers against the Braves, 20 at Turner Field. It’s the most he’s hit against any opponent and the most at any visiting ballpark.

SS Jimmy Rollins extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a first-inning double on Tuesday against Atlanta RHP Ervin Santana. Rollins went 1-for-4 and had an intentional walk.

RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-5, 4.25 ERA) is looking for his first win since May 5 as he faces the Braves on Wednesday. He’s 0-4 in five starts since rejoining the rotation and has failed to pitch more than 6 1/3 innings in any of those games. Hernandez allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cubs on June 13. Hernandez received no decision in his only appearance against the Braves this year, allowing two runs despite four hits and six walks in six innings on April 14. Hernandez is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against Atlanta.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (3-6) won consecutive games for the first time all season. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk, striking out six, in seven innings on Tuesday. Kendrick is now 8-2 against the Braves. The six strikeouts were the most since he got seven against Miami on April 13.