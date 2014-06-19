Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jonathan Pettibone, who went 5-4 in 18 starts for the Phillies last season, had season-ending labrum surgery performed by Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday. He is expected to be ready to pitch again by spring training. Pettibone was 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two major league starts this season, the last on April 18 before he was demoted. He is on Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s disabled list.

RHP David Buchanan, who has allowed seven homers in his five starts, will try to even his record as the Phillies open a four-game series in St. Louis on Thursday night. He improved to 2-3 on Saturday with a victory over the Chicago Cubs, giving up three solo homers over five innings in Philadelphia’s 7-4 win. Buchanan, who has a 5.97 ERA, gave up six hits, walked one and struck of five. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in his road starts.

C Wil Nieves, who came into Wednesday hitless in 17 at-bats, went 3-for-6 with two runs against the Braves, but he had to leave the game after a ninth-inning double because of a strained right quad. He was to be examined further and was tentatively listed as day-to-day. “He was in pain,” manager Ryne Sandberg said.

2B Chase Utley got a night off Tuesday, manager Ryne Sandberg hoping the break would revive the veteran after Utley slumped to a .206 average in his previous 78 at-bats. Utley went 2-for-6 with two runs and an RBI on Wednesday, his average back up to .302. He did leave five runners on base, though.

LHP Cliff Lee on Tuesday made it through his first bullpen session since straining his elbow and going on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. “I can still tell something is there, but it’s not painful or uncomfortable at all,” said Lee, who threw 20 fastballs. The former Cy Young Award winner said he potentially could be pitching for the Phillies again before the All-Star break. Lee is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 starts this season.

CF Ben Revere didn’t start for the second straight game Wednesday because of a swollen left knee, but pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded out. He banged his knee flush into the wall Monday while making a running catch. Revere expects to return to the lineup Thursday at St. Louis.