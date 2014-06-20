Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

C Cameron Rupp was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as protection in case C Wil Nieves ‘has to go on the DL. Rupp homered in the first four games of the year for the Iron Pigs, but has struggled offensively since then, plummeting to .167 in 108 at-bats with six homers and 18 RBIs. Rupp has fanned in almost 42 percent of his at-bats.

RHP David Buchanan enjoyed the best start of his six-outing MLB career, going 7 2/3 innings and beating St. Louis on Thursday night. He got plenty of early outs, inducing seven first or second-pitch outs from the aggressive Cardinal hitters, and walked only one. Buchanan also kept the ball in the park, which he hadn’t done consistently over the first five starts, yielding seven homers.

OF Aaron Altherr was optioned to Double-A Reading to make room for Rupp. Altherr got one pinch-hit appearance in his brief stint with Philadelphia and made an out. The 23-year old German-born Altherr hadn’t been above Class A until this year.

RHP A.J. Burnett has plenty of history against St. Louis, who he’ll face Friday night. Burnett went 3-1 with a 3.67 ERA against it last year while pitching for Pittsburgh, but was shelled in the National League Division Series opener. He’s 8-6, 4.11 lifetime in 17 starts against the Cardinals. Burnett is coming off a good game in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, working eight innings, allowing eight hits and three runs with no walks and four strikeouts.

C Wil Nieves (right quadriceps) wasn’t disabled after leaving Wednesday’s game in Atlanta early, but he could still wind up on the 15-day disabled list. Nieves told the Phillies’ website that trainers told him it was a mild injury, giving him hope he won’t have to sit out extended time. In 54 at-bats this year, Nieves is hitting .259 with a homer and four RBIs.

3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) left the game in the top of the fifth inning after rolling his ankle on first base while trying to beat out an infield hit. Brignac limped off the field and was replaced by Cesar Hernandez. Brignac said after the game that X-rays were negative and that he would know more about his status Friday.