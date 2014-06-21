Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cory Asche (left hamstring strain) was activated from the DL and got the start Friday night, batting eighth and going 0-for-4. Asche was disabled May 25, retroactive to May 23, with his injury. He played five rehab games between Class A Lakewood and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 8-for-13 with three homers, nine RBIs and a slugging percentage of 1.462. Asche entered Friday hitting .258 in 120 at-bats.

RHP A.J. Burnett went the distance on a seven-hitter and improved his record to 5-6. Burnett rarely threw over 90 miles per hour, unusual for a guy who’s been a power pitcher, but made extensive use of his changeup as C Carlos Ruiz asked for it more than normal. Pounding the lower part of the strike zone, Burnett got 17 outs via grounders and retired 13 of his last 14 hitters.

LHP Cole Hamels hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts, covering 23 2/3 innings, and will meet RHP Adam Wainwright in a late afternoon matinee matchup Saturday. Hamels is 2-3 with a 3.34 earned-run average in 10 career starts against St. Louis, taking a no-decision last April in a game that the Cardinals won 4-3. Hamels last permitted a run June 1 at the New York Mets.

LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) threw a side session before Friday night’s game. Manager Ryne Sandberg said it went “very well,” but offered no timetable for a possible return by Lee, who went on the disabled list on May 20. Lee’s return could be a big deal for a team that is only 3 1/2 games out of first place in the very winnable NL East.

3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list Friday after being injured in Thursday night’s 4-1 win at St. Louis. Brignac rolled his ankle on first base as he slid into the bag in an attempt to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning. He is hitting .258 with a homer and 10 RBIs, and was getting most of the starts at third during the team’s stretch of eight wins in 10 games.