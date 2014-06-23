Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP B.J. Rosenberg was called up by the Phillies Sunday to replace RHP Ethan Martin and should be in uniform Monday night. Rosenberg pitched a shutout inning Sunday for Lehigh Valley, fanning two. He was 2-0 in Triple-A since returning from a concussion May 27, allowing less than a baserunner per inning and fanning nine batters in 11 innings.

RHP Ethan Martin was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Sunday’s 5-3 loss to St. Louis. Martin hadn’t pitched since June 7 in Cincinnati. He appeared in just two games after being called up June 3, allowing only one hit and two runs over four innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

SS Jimmy Rollins saw his hitting streak end at 15 games as he went 0-for-4. He stung the ball his first two times up, but lined out to right in the first and saw Carlos Martinez snag his hard one-hopper up the middle in the third. Rollins had exactly one hit in each of the 15 games.

RHP Roberto Hernandez gets the ball Monday night when Philadelphia opens a key four-game NL East home series against Miami. Hernandez has pitched well in two previous starts against the Marlins, going 1-1 with a 1.72 earned-run average in 15 2/3 innings. He staggered through six innings of a 10-5 win Wednesday in Atlanta, allowing eight hits, five runs and five walks.

RHP Kyle Kendrick got beat by a four-run fourth inning Sunday, costing him his seventh loss in 10 decisions this year. Kendrick retired 10 of his first 11 batters, but when St. Louis got him into the stretch in the fourth, he lost his location, giving up an RBI single to Jon Jay and a two-run single to Jhonny Peralta. Kendrick gave up eight runs and five hits over six innings with a walk and two strikeouts.