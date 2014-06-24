Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche went 3-for-3 Monday against the Marlins and has hit safely in his last three games. Asche is also batting .338 over his last 18 games (a stretch interrupted by a stint on the disabled list), raising his overall average to .274.

RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, beat St. Louis 4-1 in his last start, going a career-best 7 2/3 innings and yielding one run on four hits, while striking out four and walking one. The rookie will be making his first start against the Marlins.

SS Jimmy Rollins, honored before Monday’s game against Miami for breaking the team’s all-time hits record earlier this month, went 1-for-4 against the Marlins. Rollins has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, and is 9-for-24 in his career against Miami RHP Nathan Eovaldi. Rollins is hitting .244 this season.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Monday against Miami, and is hitless in his last 11 at-bats. Utley’s average stands at .295.

RHP Roberto Hernandez took the loss Monday against Miami despite going six innings and allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out six and walking three. Hernandez, now 3-6, has lost four of his last five starts. He did record his first major league hit Monday, a third-inning single. He had been 0-for-40 over nine seasons, leaving him one at-bat short of a major league record for futility set by New York Mets pitcher Randy Tate in 1975. Hernandez, a longtime American Leaguer, was 0-for-22 with 10 strikeouts this season.