Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan beat the Marlins on Tuesday for his third straight victory, going five innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out two and walking four. Buchanan (4-3) fought his control all night, throwing 94 pitches, just 47 for strikes.

RHP A.J. Burnett, Wednesday’s starter against Miami, was a complete-game winner over St. Louis in his last start, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out three and walking one. He beat Miami earlier this year, and in his career, he is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts against the Marlins.

RF Marlon Byrd snapped an 0-for-10 slump by hitting a two-run homer in the first inning Tuesday off Miami LHP Andrew Heaney. Byrd, who went 1-for-4, slugged his 13th home run.

C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. The injury is not believed to be serious, but moving him onto the DL cleared a roster spot for the return of OF Tony Gwynn Jr. from the bereavement list. The Phillies called up C Cameron Rupp when Nieves was injured last week.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-2 and reached base four times Tuesday against Miami. Rollins has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games, but it was his first multi-hit game since May 30. He also stole the 438th base of his career, tying him with Hall of Famer Ed Delahanty for second place on the Phils’ all-time list. Rollins is hitting .249 this season.

OF Grady Sizemore signed a minor league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, and he will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Sizemore, who hit .216 in 52 games for Boston earlier this season, was released by the Red Sox on June 18.

2B Chase Utley singled in the seventh inning Tuesday against Miami, ending an 0-for-13 slump. Utley is hitting just .235 in June, dropping his average from .320 to .296.

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday, and he was accorded a standing ovation when he came to the plate as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, in honor of his late father Tony Gwynn Sr., a Hall of Famer who died last week. The younger Gwynn grounded out. He is hitting .153 in 53 games this season.

LHP Cliff Lee threw 40 to 45 pitches in the bullpen Tuesday, and he will pitch a simulated game Friday or Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since May 19 due to a left elbow strain.