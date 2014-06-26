FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
June 27, 2014

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP A.J. Burnett was a tough-luck loser Wednesday against Miami, going seven innings and allowing three runs on five hits while striking out eight and walking three. Burnett (5-7) was victimized by his defense in the Marlins’ three-run fourth inning, as LF Domonic Brown misjudged Marcell Ozuna’s two-out liner, which fell behind Brown for an RBI double. Jarrod Saltalamacchia followed with a two-run double.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-5 Wednesday against Miami. It was the second straight multi-hit game for Rollins, who has hit safely in 20 of his past 22 games. On 18 occasions in that stretch, he managed only a single hit.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-3 Wednesday against Miami, leaving him mired in a 1-for-17 slump. Utley is hitting .226 in June, dropping his average from .320 to .293.

LHP Cole Hamels, Thursday’s starter, lost 4-1 to St. Louis in his last start, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out eight and walked five. He is 9-12 with a 3.18 ERA in 30 career starts against Miami.

LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) likely will pitch a simulated game Friday, three days after he threw 40-45 pitches in the bullpen. If all goes well Friday, his next step would be a minor league rehab assignment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
