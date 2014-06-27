Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Chase Utley hit his third career walk-off home in the Phillies’ 5-3, 14-inning win over the Marlins on Thursday. It was also the 223rd homer of his career, tying him for sixth on the Phillies’ all-time list with Greg Luzinski.

LHP Cole Hamels pitched seven innings of three-run ball against the Marlins, surrendering three solo homers in a no-decision. Hamels, who threw his sixth quality start in June, allowed his highest homer total in a game since his first start of the 2013 season.

RHP Kyle Kendrick is scheduled to start Friday night against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. After going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 11 strikeouts to one walk in his previous two starts, Kendrick allowed five runs over six innings during a loss to the Cardinals on June 22. In his career against Atlanta, Kendrick is 8-2 with a 3.23 ERA.

LF Domonic Brown was out Thursday’s starting a lineup after making a costly misplay that led to three two-out runs in the Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday night. Brown, who entered Thursday’s 14-inning game as a sub and went 1-for-4, is hitting .218 on the season after being named an All-Star in 2013. “I had a good conversation with him about making adjustments and then applying them,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said before Thursday’s game. “Trying to apply them during the game both on the offensive side and the defensive side of the game. Being prepared out there on defense for every pitch. Knowing the game situation and getting good jumps on balls.”

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to pitch the second game of the Phillies’ doubleheader on Saturday against the Braves, Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said before Thursday’s game. In 15 starts for the IronPigs this season, O‘Sullivan is 3-6 with a 4.31 ERA.