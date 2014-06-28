Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

C Koyie Hill had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Carlos Ruiz was placed on the disabled list. Hill was hitting .240 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 45 games with the IronPigs.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, the starter in the first game of Saturday’s double-header, lost 4-0 to Miami last time out, his fourth loss in his last five starts. He went six innings against the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six and walking three. He beat the Braves earlier this season, and in his career is 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts against Atlanta.

C Carlos Ruiz was placed on the seven-day disabled list Friday with concussion-like symptoms. Ruiz, hitless in his last 19 at-bats, was hit in the head with a pitch in Thursday’s victory over Miami.

RHP Kyle Kendrick was asked to take one for the team Friday against Atlanta, with the bullpen depleted after working seven scoreless innings in Thursday’s 14-inning victory over Miami and a double-header against the Braves coming up Saturday. He allowed four runs on five hits in the first two innings, including a three-run homer by Freddie Freeman in the first, but followed that with six scoreless innings, in which he allowed four hits. He finished with eight strikeouts and two walks while throwing a career-high 123 pitches. He has struggled in the first inning this year, pitching to a 9.00 ERA in that inning, and he is now 3-8 this season, 3-13 dating back to Aug. 11, 2013.

CF Ben Revere went 3-for-4 Friday against Atlanta, his second straight three-hit game. All the hits came off Braves starter Julio Teheran, against whom Revere was hitless in eight at-bats before Friday. Revere, 3-for-6 in Thursday’s victory over Miami, has had back-to-back three-hit games on three other occasions in his career.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make a spot start in the second game of Saturday’s double-header. O‘Sullivan, 3-6 with a 4.31 ERA in 15 starts for the IronPigs, has previous major league experience with the Angels, Royals and Padres, going 10-16 with a 5.89 ERA in 50 games, including 37 starts. He has never faced Atlanta.