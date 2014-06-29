Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Antonio Bastardo gave up five runs in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 10-3 loss in Game 1. Coming into Saturday, Bastardo hadn’t allowed a run since May 31, throwing 11 1/3 scoreless innings and striking out 14.

RHP David Buchanan is scheduled to start Sunday against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. The rookie is 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA in his last three starts. Overall, Buchanan is 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA in his first seven big-league starts. He has never faced the Braves.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, the Phillies’ Game 1 starter of Saturday’s doubleheader, was hurt by two Ryan Howard errors in the fourth inning of Philadelphia’s 10-3 loss to Atlanta. Hernandez (3-7) finished with four runs allowed (two earned) in seven innings and induced 15 groundouts in taking the loss.

SS Ronny Cedeno was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader to make room for RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who had his contract selected to start Game 2. Cedeno started Game 1 and went 0-for-2.

CF Ben Revere, who went 3-for-9 in Saturday’s doubleheader, has nine hits in his last 19 at-bats (.474). Revere also stole his 23rd base of the season, eclipsing his total from 2013 (22). He now has 13 straight stolen bases without being caught, which is the longest streak for the Phillies this season.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan (0-1) threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader. He was one out away from pitching six innings of one-run ball, but he permitted three straight two-out singles in the bottom of the sixth en route to his exit.