Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He won’t be back before the All-Star break

LHP Cole Hamels will start Wednesday against the Marlins, a team he has faced 31 times in his career. He is 9-12 with a 3.20 ERA against the Marlins. But, of course, the Marlins have changed personnel so many times over the years, those numbers are of dubious value. But here is what is more telling about Hamels at the moment: He has a stellar 2.84 ERA yet hasn’t won a game since June 6 at Cincinnati. In his past four starts, Hamels is 0-1 with three no-decisions, including one vs. the Marlins. He is 2-4 overall this season, with both wins, oddly, coming against the Reds. Hamels, 30, is used to better -- he has 101 wins and a 3.35 ERA for his career. But the wins have been hard to find lately, especially with the Phillies offense struggling. --RHP A.J. Burnett had a 2-0 lead over the Marlins before things started to unravel for him in the fourth inning. He allowed two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings. And that fifth inning was particularly tough because he crossed up his catcher for a passed ball and threw a wild pitch to allow the fourth run to score. His totals for six innings: six hits, four walks, four runs (three earned). He struck out 10, his second-highest total of the season and the most since he fanned 11 on May 30.

LHP Cliff Lee may be trade bait for the Phillies, who are looking to rebuild. Lee is making $25 million this year and again next season. There is a team option for 2016 with an option for a $12.5 million buy-out. That means the Phillies -- or the team that acquires him -- must pay Lee the pro-rated portion of this year’s contract plus at least $37.5 million through 2016. The Phillies are reportedly willing to eat some of that deal if they can get the right prospects in return. Lee, 35, has not pitched since May 18 due to a strained left elbow. He will have to prove he is healthy before the Phillies can attempt to get adequate value.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon may be trade bait for the Phillies, who are looking to reload. Papelbon has a contract for $13 million this season and again next year. His contract could extend into 2016 for $11 million if he reaches certain games-finished numbers (55 this year or a combined total of 100 between 2014 and 2015).

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was sent outright to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He lost Saturday after allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings vs. the Braves in Game 2 of the doubleheader.