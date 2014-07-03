Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Angel Gonzalez was activated from the 60-day DL and optioned to Double-A Reading on Wednesday. Gonzalez, out all season due to right shoulder soreness, went 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA in eight games (three starts) over two rehab assignments with Class A Clearwater. He threw a scoreless inning for Reading on Wednesday.

RHP Aaron Nola, the Phillies’ 2014 first-round pick, made his home debut Tuesday at High-A Clearwater, allowing just one hit in four innings. Nola, 21, threw strikes on 34 of his 48 pitches and struck out three in an impressive outing. The former LSU star was the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft and recently received the National Pitcher of the Year award from the College Baseball Foundation.

OF Aaron Altherr, 23, was recalled from Double-A Reading and is set to make his big-league debut. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was the Phillies’ ninth-round pick in 2009, coming out of high school in Arizona. He is probably being rushed a bit given that he had never played above Class A ball before this season. And in 61 games in Double-A, he hit .241 with six homers.

RHP Mike Adams was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday. The move cleared a spot on the Phillies’ 40-man roster for RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, who was activated from the 60-day DL and optioned to the minors. Adams has been out since June 7 due to right rotator cuff inflammation.

LHP Cole Hamels struggled Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing five hits, four walks and three runs in just five innings. He left trailing 3-0 and still hasn’t won a game since June 6 at Cincinnati. He took the loss and is now 2-5 this season. He also had a streak snapped in which he had pitched at least seven innings in each of his previous 10 starts.

C Carlos Ruiz’s concussion is a little worse than the Phillies first thought, General manager Ruben Amaro said. Ruiz also suffered a concussion in 2010, and the Phillies are being cautious in their approach to his current injury, which happened when he was hit in the head by a pitch last Thursday. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, who reached double figures in wins in five of his first seven years in the majors, is off to a slow start at 3-8. He gets another chance on Thursday against the Marlins, a team he has enjoyed great success against in the past -- a 12-3 record and a 3.75 ERA. This year, though, Kendrick is 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA against Miami.

OF Domonic Brown was placed on paternity leave. Perhaps this will serve as a time to regroup for Brown, who had 27 homers, 83 RBIs and an .818 OPS last season. This year, his OPS is down to an awful .599.