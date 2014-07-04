Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LHP Mario Hollands, 25, has a bruised right knee after getting hit with a batted ball Wednesday. He is day-to-day. Hollands had his 19-game scoreless streak -- a Phillies rookie record -- snapped Wednesday. But the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder from Oakland, Calif., is still having a stellar season with a 2.70 ERA. In 30 innings, he has allowed 26 hits and 10 walks while striking out 23.

2B Chase Utley, 35, who has been named to five All-Star Games, most recently in 2010, is not having a particularly great season, hitting .287 with six homers and 39 RBIs. But as of July 1, Utley led the All-Star voting at second base -- votes were accepted until 11:59 Thursday night -- and will likely head off to his sixth Summer Classic.

RHP Roberto Hernandez will make his 16th start of the season Friday when the Phillies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernanez has a 4.26 ERA, which is in line with his 4.64 career ERA. His only years of sub-4.00 ERAs came in 2007 and 2010. Hernandez, who pitched for Tampa Bay in 2013 before signing with Philadelphia this season, is the epitome of a journeyman pitcher at age 33. Still, he is being mentioned in published trade rumors as teams are looking at him as a relatively inexpensive option for their failing rotations.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon, who has 19 saves, a 2-1 record and a 1.35 ERA, is a fringe candidate for the All-Star game. Papelbon is a five-time All-Star, most recently in 2012, and this year’s ERA, if it holds up, would be the second lowest of his career. However, he ranks ninth in the National League in saves and has blown two opportunities.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, who has enjoyed great success against in the past against the Marlins -- a 12-3 record and a 3.75 ERA entering Thursday -- did it again. He went seven innings and allowed just two runs. He pitched a scoreless first innings, which doesn’t sound too impressive, but it was for Kendrick. In 15 previous first innings this year, he had allowed a total of 15 runs. Once he got past the first on Thursday, Kendrick ultimately fell behind 2-0 until his team rallied in the sixth with three runs.