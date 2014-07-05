Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan (4-4, 4.86) will make his first career appearance against the Pirates on Saturday when he starts at Pittsburgh. The rookie has his three-game winning streak snapped in his last start last Sunday against Atlanta.

OF Aaron Altherr was optioned to Double-A Reading after taking LF Domonic Brown’s spot on the roster for two days. Altherr went 0-for-5 in the first two games of his major league career.

C Wil Nieves went 0-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI on Friday on his rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies. He is 2-for-10 in three games. Nieves has been on the disabled list since June 19 with a right quadriceps strain.

RHP Roberto Hernandez (3-8) was tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings Friday night in an 8-2 loss at Pittsburgh, walking four and striking out three. In his last nine starts, Hernandez is 1-7 with a 4.88 ERA and 31 walks in 51 1/3 innings. Manager Ryne Sandberg, though, says Hernandez will remain in the rotation because the Phillies had no other options.

C Carlos Ruiz, who has been on the disabled list since June 27, is showing improvement in his recovery from a concussion. He will undergo more testing Monday before the Phillies decide what the next step is in his rehabilitation.

LF Domonic Brown rejoined the team after missing the previous two games while on the paternity list. Manager Ryne Sandberg decided to start OF Tony Gwynn Jr. in left field Friday but said Brown will be back in the lineup Saturday. Brown grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning for the final out.