Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan (4-5) pitched six solid innings yet lost his second straight start after a three-game winning streak. He allowed three runs and six hits while walking one and striking out three. It was just Buchanan’s third quality start in his nine appearances since being called up May 24 from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The one walk came after Buchanan issued a combined nine bases on balls in 10 innings in his previous two starts.

RHP A.J. Burnett (5-7, 3.92 ERA) makes his return to Pittsburgh on Sunday when he faces the Pirates in the finale of a three-game series. Burnett spent the previous two seasons with the Pirates before singing with the Phillies on Feb. 16. He is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA against the Pirates in three career starts.

1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. He is 3-for-28 (.107) in his last nine games.

C Wil Nieves went 1-for-3 with a double and walk for the GCL Phillies on his rehab assignment. In four games, Nieves is 3-for-13 (.231) with one RBI. He has been on the DL since June 19 with a right quadriceps strain.

CF Ben Revere went 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his nine-game hitting streak. He had six multi-hit games during the streak.

RHP Jeff Manship began a rehab assignment Saturday with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies, pitching one perfect inning and striking out one. Manship has been on the disabled list since June 1 with a right quadriceps strain.

LF Domonic Brown returned to the starting lineup Saturday at Pittsburgh and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in the Phillies’ 3-2 loss to the Pirates. Brown missed games at Miami on Wednesday and Thursday then pinch-hit Friday against the Pirates when he returned to the team.