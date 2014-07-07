Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

1B Ryan Howard did not start against a left-handed pitcher but grounded out in the eighth inning. He went 0-for-7 as the Pirates swept the three-game series and is 3-for-33 in his last 10 games.

2B Chase Utley was voted by the fans to be the starting National League second baseman in the All-Star Game on July 15 at Minneapolis. It is the sixth All-Star berth of Utley’s 12-year career but his first since 2010 as he has been hampered by knee problems in recent seasons. Utley, 35, is hitting .286 in 84 games with six home runs, 40 RBIs, a .345 on-base percentage and a .433 slugging percentage.

LHP Cole Hamels (2-5, 2.98) will start Monday night at Milwaukee in the opener of a four-game series. He is 0-2 in five starts since his last win June 6 at Cincinnati. Hamels is 6-3 with a 3.93 ERA against the Brewers in 11 career starts.

LHP Cliff Lee had his first rehab start with high Class A Clearwater shortened to two innings Sunday because of rain at Brevard County in the Florida State League. Lee did not allow a run while giving up one hit and striking out two. It was his first game action since being placed on the disabled list May 19 with a left elbow strain. He is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 starts this season.