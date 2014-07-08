FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Cliff Lee likely won’t be back with the Phillies until sometime after the All-Star break. Lee’s first rehab appearance was cut short Sunday by rain. He’ll make his second start Wednesday at Class A Clearwater. Lee went 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 starts before straining his left elbow on May 19.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon worked a perfect ninth inning to record his 20th save of the season. He has 20 or more saves in nine consecutive seasons.

C Carlos Ruiz underwent a concussion-impact test Monday and will be re-evaluated later this week, according to Phillies GM Ruben Amaro, Jr. Ruiz has been on the seven-day concussion-related disabled list since June 27, when he was hit in the head with a pitch by the Marlins’ A.J. Ramos.

CF Ben Revere went 2-for-5 and scored in the first inning Monday, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. Revere is batting .373 (22-for-59) during that stretch.

