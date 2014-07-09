Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP B.J. Rosenberg was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, following the Phillies’ 9-7 victory at Milwaukee. Rosenberg appeared in five games for Philadelphia after being recalled on June 22. In two major league stints this season, Rosenberg went 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and walked seven while striking out nine in 12 innings of work.

RHP Ken Giles worked a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Brewers and has not allowed a run since June 12, when Padres C Yasmani Grandal homered in Giles’ first-ever major league at-bat. Since then, Giles has thrown 12 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out 17 batters and walking three.

CF Ben Revere had two hits Tuesday and has now reached base safely in 15 consecutive games trying shortstop Jimmy Rollins for the longest streak by a Philadelphia player this season. During that stretch, Revere is batting .375 (24-for-64). His two-run double in the second inning gave him his first RBIs since June 14.

RHP Jeff Manship was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night and will rejoin the Phillies on Wednesday at Milwaukee. Manship had been out since June 1 with a strained right quadriceps. He was 1-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 16 appearances before being sidelined by the injury.