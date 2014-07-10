Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Jimmy Rollins hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday; a two-run shot in the fifth off Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse that broke a 1-1 tie. The home run snapped an 0-for-20 streak at the plate for Rollins, who hadn’t homered since June 7.

RHP Roberto Hernandez earned his first victory since June 18 with a season-high eight innings of work Tuesday. Hernandez held Milwaukee to a run on three hits and two walks while striking out three. He has held NL opponents to two runs or less in eight of his last 12 starts.

LHP Cliff Lee allowed three runs of four hits and a walk while striking out four in a minor league rehab start Wednesday for Class A Clearwater. Lee is scheduled to make one more start before he’s re-evaluated and is expected to rejoin the Phillies after the All-Star break.

CF Ben Revere went 0-for-4, snapping his streak of reaching base safely in 15 games. Including Wednesday, Revere is batting .353 (24-for-68) since the start of that streak, raising his average from .270 to .290.