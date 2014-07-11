Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday, then was optioned back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley because he won’t be needed again until after the All-Star break. He held the Milwaukee Brewers to a run on four hits with five strikeouts over seven innings. The only run Buchanan allowed was a solo home run by Brewers CF Carlos Gomez. The rookie has allowed no more than three earned runs in any of his past six starts.

RHP A.J. Burnett goes for his first victory since June 20 on Friday while the Phillies will go for five victories in a row when the Nationals come to Citizens Bank Ballpark to wrap up the first half of the season. Burnett allowed three earned runs in each of his last three starts and four of his last five. He faced Washington once already this season, taking the loss after allowing eight runs on 10 hits and four walks over six innings June 14.

1B Ryan Howard hit his 15th home run of the season Thursday, a two-run blast of Brewers’ left-hander Wei-Chung Wang. Howard had two hits Thursday, his first multi-hit game since June 26. He has 16 multi-hit games this season.

OF Grady Sizemore was called up by the Phillies a few weeks after he signed a minor league contract. In 10 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Sizemore batted .289 with one home run. Coming back from two injury-filled seasons, the 31-year-old Sizemore hit .216 with two homers in 52 games for Boston this year before he was released last month.

2B Chase Utley went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Thursday to finish the four-game series against Milwaukee 7-14 with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored. Utley is batting .305 (11-for-36) during the month of July.

LHP Cliff Lee was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the Phillies’ 40-man roster for OF Grady Sizemore. Lee has been out since May 19 due to a left elbow strain. He is expected to be activated July 19.