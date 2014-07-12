FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Ken Giles pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings Friday against Washington, and the rookie has not allowed a run since his first major league game, on June 12 against San Diego, a span of 12 games and 13 2/3 innings. He has allowed six hits while striking out 17 and walking three in that span. Of the 43 outs he has recorded in 14 major league innings to date, 18 have come by strikeout.

RHP A.J. Burnett allowed two runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings to beat Washington on Friday night, ending a two-game losing streak. Burnett, who struck out six and walked four, has won six of last seven decisions against the Nationals, improving his career record against Washington to 10-4.

SS Jimmy Rollins hit two homers and drove in three runs to pace the Phillies over Washington on Friday night. It was his ninth career multi-homer game, and his first since he hit two at Washington on Aug. 1, 2012. Rollins has 11 homers this season, after hitting a career-low six in 2013. With 11 double-digit home run seasons, he tied Del Ennis for second on the team’s all-time list. Mike Schmidt had 16 such seasons.

CF Grady Sizemore, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, went 1-for-4 in his debut with the Phillies on Friday. Sizemore, released by Boston on June 20 after hitting .216 in 52 games with the Red Sox, was signed to a minor-league contract by the Phillies five days later. He hit .283 in 11 games at Triple-A.

