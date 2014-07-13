Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

2B Chase Utley stole his fourth base of the season on Saturday night against the Nationals. Utley has been successful in 75 of his last 82 stolen base attempts and has the highest career stolen base percentage (88 percent) among all active major league players.

LHP Cole Hamels (3-5), Saturday’s starting pitcher against the Nationals, delivered his 37th quality start since 2013 -- sixth most in the majors during that span -- with seven innings of three-run ball and striking out five with three walks. Hamels has pitched seven or more innings in 11 of his last 12 starts.

C Carlos Ruiz (concussion) will head to Clearwater, Fla., on Sunday to ramp up his rehab process with batting practice and work on blocking balls. Ruiz, who has been out since June 26, likely will begin his rehab assignment July 18. Ruiz is hitting .257 this season.

RHP Kyle Kendrick is scheduled to start Sunday against the Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. In his last start, Kendrick was once again stricken with first-inning woes. The right-hander permitted five runs in the first against the Brewers on Tuesday but still picked up a win in the Phillies’ 9-7 decision over Milwaukee. Kendrick has a 10.50 ERA in the first inning this season.

LF Domonic Brown was scratched from Saturday’s starting lineup around 4 p.m. with an illness. Ben Revere started in his place and played center field, and Grady Sizemore moved from center field to left field. Brown appeared as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning against the Nationals and singled to right field. Brown has hit safely in eight of his last 11 games and is batting .314 during that span.