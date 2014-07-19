Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche extended his hitting streak to 10 games in an unusual manner. In the fourth inning, he lined a grounder that hit base runner Grady Sizemore. Asche was credited with a single. He picked up his first sacrifice fly of the season in the second inning. Asche is 12-for-39 (.307) during his 10-game streak.

RHP A.J. Burnett (6-9) allowed 10 hits and six runs in five innings against the Braves on Friday. Burnett left after throwing just 77 pitches in his worst outing since allowing eight runs to the Nationals on June 4. He is now 5-13 in his career against Atlanta. Burnett had five strikeouts and moved into a tie with Dwight Gooden for 48th place on the all-time list with 2,293.

LF Grady Sizemore picked up two more hits on Friday. He is 5-for-16 over his last four games. He’s 5-for-13 at Turner Field and 7-for-19 against Atlanta.

LHP Cole Hamels (3-5, 2.93) has allowed three or fewer runs in his last nine starts. He allowed three hits in seven innings and received no decision in his most recent start against the Nationals on July 12. Hamels has a career record of 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 32 appearances, 31 starts, against the Braves. He received no decision in his last start against the Braves on June 16, despite throwing seven shutout innings.

LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. He made his third rehab start for Clearwater on July 14 and is scheduled to be activated on July 21 and will start against the Giants.