Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Asche had his hitting streak end at 10 games when he went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt on Saturday. He batted .307 (12-for-39) during the streak and is hitting .251 for the season.

SS Jimmy Rollins broke a scoreless game with a two-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday and the Phillies beat the Braves 2-1. The homer was the 12th of the season for Rollins and the 211th of his career. He is now six homers shy of tying Cy Williams for eighth place on the Phillies’ all-time list.

CF Grady Sizemore, taking Ben Revere’s spot in the outfield and leading off, went 3-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored Saturday. He was 2-for-4 in the series opener against the Braves on Friday and is 8-for-20 in five games with the Phillies after being released earlier by Boston.

LHP Cole Hamels improved to 15-8 in his career against Atlanta, allowing four hits over seven innings in a 2-1 victory on Saturday. He struck out nine, walked none and hit a batter, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes. Hamels is just 4-5 this season despite a 2.83 ERA. He held the Braves hitless until two outs in the fifth inning and had a hit himself in the game.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, 8-3 with a 3.32 ERA in his career against the Braves, faces them for the third time this season in the series finale Sunday at Atlanta. He is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA, going seven innings in one start and eight in the other. Kendrick, 4-9 with a 4.62 ERA overall, has struggled in the first inning this season. He has allowed 24 earned runs in the opening inning of his 19 starts -- an ERA of 11.37.