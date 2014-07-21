Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

3B Cody Ashe struck out all four times up Sunday, matching his career high. He had a 10-game hitting streak stopped Saturday.

CF Grady Sizemore batted leadoff again Sunday after going 3-for-4 Saturday, and opened the series finale against the Braves with the first of his two singles. He has hit safely in each of his six games with the Phillies after being released by Boston. Sizemore is hitting .417 (10-for-24 with the Phillies.

LHP Cliff Lee comes off the disabled list to face San Francisco on Monday night as the Phillies begin a seven-game homestand. He hasn’t pitched since May 18 because of a strained elbow, and he will have just two starts before the July 31 trade deadline, when his name is sure to come up. Lee, 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA before being hurt, is 5-0 with a 0.88 ERA lifetime against the Giants.

1B John Mayberry filled in for Ryan Howard on Sunday and connected for his sixth homer of the season. It came off Braves LHP Alex Wood in the second inning. He finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout, and he committed an error on a botched pickoff catch.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, previously 8-3 with a 3.32 ERA in his career against the Braves, didn’t fare well against them Sunday. He allowed a two-run homer by Chris Johnson in the third inning and then a three-run double by Tommy La Stella in third en route to an 8-2 loss. Kendrick lost his control in the third, walking two and hitting two more.