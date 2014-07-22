Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

UT Cesar Hernandez was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Wil Nieves. The 24-year-old infielder was hitting .225/.282/.275 in 52 games (102 at-bats) in his second big-league season with the club.

C Koyie Hill was outrighted off the 40-man roster to make room for LHP Cliff Lee’s return from the 60-day DL. Hill was batting .238/.273/.286 in 21 at-bats (22 plate appearances) over 10 games with the Phillies, which was an improvement on his .207 career batting average.

C Wil Nieves was also activated from the disabled list following a month-long absence caused by a strained right quad. Nieves is hitting .259/.273./407 in 54 at-bats over 14 games with the Phillies, mostly serving as the backup for Carlos Ruiz.

CF Grady Sizemore went 1-for-5 Monday night to keep alive his streak of getting a hit in each of his seven games with the Phillies. He is hitting .379 (11-of-29) since being promoted to the big league club on July 10 and subsequently taking over the leadoff spot. Sizemore began the season with Boston, but the Red Sox released him in June.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, slated to make the start Tuesday night against San Francisco, enters the game coming off his best performance of the season -- an eight-inning, one-run effort in a win over Milwaukee. That game snapped a personal three-game losing streak for Hernandez, who has decisions in his last eight starts (2-6). In his career, Hernandez, known as Fausto Carmona until 2011, is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA in two career starts against the Giants.

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was designed for assignment Monday to make room for the return of INF Reid Brignac from the disabled list. The 31-year-old veteran was hitting .163/.283/.204 in 98 at-bats over 67 games in his first season with the club.

LHP Cliff Lee made his return to the rotation Monday night, giving up six runs on 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings during a 7-4 loss to the Giants. Lee, who was out since May 18 with a strained left elbow, tied his career high in hits permitted. His time with Philadelphia might be limited with the trade deadline approaching. “Physically I felt good, I felt fine the whole way,” he said. “I did get better as the game went on, but I wasted a lot of pitches early that just weren’t really competitive pitches.”

INF Reid Brignac was activated from the disabled list Monday after a month-long absence caused by a left ankle sprain. Brignac, in his first year with the Phillies following stops with the Yankees, Rockies and Rays, is batting .258/.329/.409 while seeing time at both third base and shortstop.