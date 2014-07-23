Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF/1B Darin Ruf was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace OF John Mayberry Jr., who landed on the 15-day DL with left wrist inflammation. He pinch-hit Tuesday and grounded out. Ruf was demoted to the minors in late May after he went 1 for 10 in a brief stint with the Phillies. Shortly after that demotion, Ruf fractured his left wrist and hurt his knee after he ran into a wall chasing a foul ball. He returned to action earlier this month. The 27-year-old offers the Phillies power in the corner outfield or at first base, if they’ll play him. He hit .247/.348/.458 with 14 homers and 30 RBIs in just 293 plate appearances last season.

OF Grady Sizemore went hitless for his first time as a Phillie in a 9-6 loss to the Giants on Tuesday. Despite his 0-for-3 performance, he’s hitting .344 with Philadelphia. The 31-year-old has played in every game since joining the Phillies on July 11 -- playing either in left field or in center and hitting in various spots in the order, including leadoff. But Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said prior to Tuesday’s game he plans to give Sizemore more a day off soon. “I plan on giving him a break coming up,” Sandberg said. “He’s feeling fine and he’s enjoying the action and the reps. Everything’s feeling better as he plays games.”

LHP Cliff Lee felt fine Tuesday, one day after returning from a two-month DL stint with a strained left elbow. “Some ordinary soreness in his legs, which is normal,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Nothing with the arm at all.” Lee took the loss on Monday. He didn’t have his usual pinpoint control and allowed six runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings. The center of much trade speculation, the 35-year-old will make one more start -- on Saturday vs. Arizona -- prior to the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31 at 4 p.m. EST.

OF John Mayberry Jr. landed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with left wrist inflammation. Mayberry, who last played on Sunday in Atlanta, is baseball’s current leader in home runs (three) and RBIs (11) as a pinch-hitter. He’s hitting .213 with six homers and 21 RBIs overall in 63 games. Mayberry, who has been on the trading block, likely won’t be traded now that he isn’t eligible to come off the DL until Aug. 5.