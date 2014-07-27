Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

OF Marlon Byrd launched his 20th homer of the season on Saturday in the Phillies’ 10-6 loss to Arizona. The 36-year-old owns an eight-game hitting streak. Byrd has been a consistent hitter all year for the Phillies, but he’s turned on the power the last two months. He has 13 long balls since June 1 and is one of two National League outfielders -- the other is Giancarlo Stanton -- with 20 or more homers this season.

1B Ryan Howard started at first and batted cleanup during Saturday’s 10-6 loss. Howard went 2-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts and has just one homer in his last 127 plate appearances. Going forward, the Phillies’ plan seems to be to platoon Howard only against righties, as he did Saturday against Arizona’s Josh Collmenter, and start Darin Ruf at first against lefties. Howard has been one of the least productive first baseman in all of baseball this season, and is hitting just .226 with a .378 slugging percentage through 98 games.

OF Grady Sizemore, who has been on fire since joining the Phillies, went 1-for-6 with a run scored in Saturday’s 10-6 loss. Sizemore, who signed with the Phillies in late June and debuted on July 11, is hitting .319 with four doubles in 12 games with Philadelphia. The 31-year-old had a similarly hot start with the Red Sox. He hit .343 with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs in his first 10 games with Boston but hit just .187 without a homer in 42 games after, leading to his release on June 18.

RHP Roberto Hernandez (4-8, 4.25 ERA) takes the ball for the Phillies in Sunday’s series finale. The 33-year-old has been largely mediocre for Philadelphia this season -- out of 18 starts, only six have been quality starts. It’s usually his pitch count and walks that do him in, as was the case in his last start on Tuesday. Hernandez needed 103 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings against the Giants, and he would’ve gotten through the sixth had he not walked the seven-hole hitter with two outs. He ended up with a no-decision after allowing three runs on five hits, walking three and striking out one. His previous start on July 9 was his best of the year -- eight innings, one run, and three hits -- but it was merely aberration considering his 2-6 record and 4.73 ERA in his past nine games.

LHP Cliff Lee wasn’t sharp Saturday for a second straight outing since returning from the DL. The lefty allowed three runs and nine hits in just five innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks. Lee uncharacteristically walked two and also hit a batter, and he’s given up 23 hits in 10 2/3 innings over two games since coming back from a left elbow strain. “It looks like he’s still building up arm strength,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “The ball’s just not coming out crisp and darting with some life at home plate. He’s lacking that right now, along with the command.” In his last start on Monday, Lee gave up six runs and a dozen hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Giants. Saturday marked the last start for Lee, the center of much trade speculation, before the nonwaiver trade deadline on July 31. The 35-year-old is scheduled to start that night in Washington.