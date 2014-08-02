Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett will start Saturday against the Nationals. A Maryland resident in the offseason, has made 23 starts this year and allowed 140 hits in 149 2/3 innings. He has given up 12 homers and opponents are batting .250 against him.

RF Marlon Byrd broke a 1-1 tie with a homer in the sixth against Doug Fister in the 2-1 win. “He has been one our steadiest offensive performers all year,” said Ryne Sandberg, the Phillies’ manager. Byrd has 21 homers and 10 homers in 10 games against Washington this year.

1B Ryan Howard was in the starting lineup Friday after Darin Ruf got the start at first Thursday. Howard was retired in four trips to the plate.

SS Jimmy Rollins, who had three hits Thursday, was robbed of a hit by new Washington second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera in the third inning Friday. He was 0-for-4 and is hitting .243.

LF Grady Sizemore, who had three hits against Washington on Thursday, had another good game Friday. He doubled and scored in the second, walked in the fourth and singled in the sixth. “He is a sparkplug,” Marlon Byrd said of Sizemore. “He is showing flashes of Brady in the past.” Said manager Ryne Sandberg of Sizemore: “He makes everyone else better around him. He looks like he has some pop in his bat.” Sizemore has hit in 13 of 15 starts with the Phils. “The more at bats I get the more comfortable he get,” he said.

RHP Roberto Hernandez started on Friday for the Phillies. He allowed just one unearned run in eight innings against the Nationals and got the win to improve to 6-8 as he lowered his ERA to 3.87. “He kept the defense on its toes,” said manager Ryne Sandberg.

LHP Cliff Lee went on the disabled list after Thursday’s game with a left flexor pronator strain. He pitched nearly two months earlier in the year with the same problem.

LHP Cesar Jimenez was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He took the spot of LHP Cliff Lee, who went on the disabled list.

OF Domonic Brown was in the originally starting lineup but was scratched since he was under the weather, according to manager Ryne Sandberg.