Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett made the start Saturday against the Nationals and was tagged with the loss as he was ejected with two outs in the last of the second after arguing balls and strikes. “It was one of those things where he felt I showed him up in front of 40,000 people,” Burnett said of his ejection.

LF Grady Sizemore, who had five hits in the first two games of the series, had two hits Saturday. He is now hitting .353 since coming over from the Boston Red Sox.

LHP Cole Hamels will start in the series finale on Sunday against the Nationals. He is 3-0 with an ERA of 0.78 in his last three starts.

LHP Cliff Lee did not talk to reporters after Saturday’s game. He was placed on the 15-day DL after he left Thursday’s game with a left flexor pronator strain. Manager Ryne Sandberg did not have any updates on Lee.

OF Domonic Brown has strep throat, according to manager Ryne Sandberg. He is fourth on the team in RBIs with 50.