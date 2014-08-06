Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday against Houston. Buchanan, 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts for the IronPigs, impressed Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg with his poise and ability to make adjustments in an earlier stint with the major league club, but needs to consistently keep the ball down in the strike zone to be effective.

RHP Hector Neris earned a victory in his major league debut Tuesday against Houston by working a perfect inning in relief, and was promptly sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room on the roster for RHP David Buchanan. Neris also recorded his first big-league strikeout, of Jake Marisnick.

1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-6 with a homer and two RBIs in Tuesday’s 2-1, 15-inning victory over Houston. Howard, hitting just .217, drove in the winning run by bouncing an RBI single through a defensive overshift in the bottom of the 15th. His homer came in the second off Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Howard has 21 RBIs against lefties this season, tying him with San Francisco’s Buster Posey for the most in the majors.

2B Chase Utley ended an 0-for-18 slump with a single in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s victory over Houston. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Utley, who also walked three times. He also made his 887th career start alongside 1B Ryan Howard and SS Jimmy Rollins, which according to the Elias Sports Bureau is a major league record for most games started together by three teammates at those positions.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, who had pitched to an 8.04 ERA over his four previous starts, worked seven glittering innings against Houston on Tuesday night, but was left with a no-decision. Kendrick, who retired the first 10 hitters he faced, allowed one run on five hits while striking out three and walking one. He carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning but issued a leadoff walk to Chris Carter. Carter scored the tying run on a single by Jon Singleton.