Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the spot in the rotation vacated when Cliff Lee was lost (likely for the season) to an elbow injury, went 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory Wednesday against Houston. While Buchanan (6-5) allowed nine hits, he maintained his composure (as he did in his earlier stint with the major league club) and kept the damage to a minimum. He surrendered three runs, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs in Wednesday’s victory over Houston, making him 4-for-10 with four RBIs in two games against the Astros. Howard went 1-for-25 on a seven-game road trip, going hitless in his last 14 at-bats. However, he drove in both Philadelphia runs in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory, including the game-winner with a single in the 15th inning, and on Wednesday, he doubled home the first two runs in a five-run first inning.

2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against Houston. The homer was the 10th of the year for Utley, giving him double digits in homers for the 11th straight season. The last second baseman to have 10 or more in 11 consecutive seasons was Jeff Kent, who did so in 12 straight (1997-2008). Utley, mired in a 1-for-20 slump before Wednesday, nonetheless has eight hits in his last 16 at-bats with runners in scoring position. He is hitting .296 this season in such situations.

RHP Roberto Hernandez, who starts Thursday against Houston, beat Washington 2-1 in his last start. He went eight innings and allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out three and walking one. It was the third consecutive victory for Hernandez, who has yielded six earned runs in his past 28 2/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against Houston.

LHP Cliff Lee, on the disabled list with a strained elbow for the second time this season, will undergo an MRI exam within a couple days, according to manager Ryne Sandberg. Lee is not expected to pitch again this season.

CF Ben Revere went 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs in Wednesday’s victory over Houston. The hit total equaled his career high. It was also his fourth game of four hits or more this season, equaling the most in the majors. He is batting .381 over his last 35 games.

OF Domonic Brown missed his eighth consecutive start because of infected tonsils. He did enter Wednesday’s game against Houston as a defensive replacement, and flied out in his only at-bat.