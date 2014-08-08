Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett, Friday’s starter, absorbed an 11-0 loss to Washington in his last start, going five innings and allowing seven runs on eight hits, while striking out four and walking two. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season, 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA in 22 starts against them in his career.

1B Ryan Howard hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning Thursday night, propelling the Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the Houston Astros. The slam was the 13th of his career, extending his franchise record and his 18th of the season. Howard, who also had the game-winning single in the 15th inning of Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Astros, went 5-for-14 in the three-game set, after a 1-for-25 road trip.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon converted his 27th save of the season and his 94th as a Phillie, tying Tug McGraw for fifth place on the team’s all-time list. He has converted 94 of 108 save opportunities (87 percent), best in franchise history.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday after RHP Roberto Hernandez was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, went six innings while earning a no-decision against Houston. O‘Sullivan caught a 3:45 flight from Toledo, where the IronPigs were scheduled to face the Mud Hens, and arrived at Citizens Bank Park at 6, an hour before he made his second major league start of the season. He allowed three runs in the first on back-to-back homers by Chris Carter and Marc Krauss, then yielded another two-run homer to Carter in the third. In all he was charged with five runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking two.