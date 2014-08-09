Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Justin DeFratus pitched a scoreless inning Friday against the Mets. Since his recall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 25, he has gone unscathed in 27 of his 33 appearances. The bullpen as a whole logged three scoreless innings Friday, and has not allowed a run over its last 16 2/3 innings. It is the reliever’s second-longest scoreless stretch of the season. They went 17 1/3 innings without permitting a run in May.

RHP A.J. Burnett lost his third straight decision Friday against the Mets, allowing five runs on a season-high-tying 11 hits over six innings. Burnett, who struck out eight and walked two, allowed four runs on six hits in the fourth inning, then surrendered a solo homer to Travis d‘Arnaud on a high changeup in the fifth. Burnett is 0-2 in three starts against the Mets this season, and has allowed 17 runs and 24 hits in 18 innings, an ERA of 8.50.

RF Marlon Byrd went 3-for-4 with his 22nd homer of the season in Friday’s loss to the Mets. Byrd, who has gone 5-for-11 while hitting safely in his last three games, is two homers away from his career high, which he established last year while playing for the Mets and Pirates. His 22 homers are also second among National League right fielders to the 27 of the Miami Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton.

LHP Cole Hamels, Saturday’s starter, allowed one unearned run over seven innings in his last start, against Washington, but was nonetheless tagged with a 4-0 loss. That ended a personal three-game winning streak. He has surrendered just two earned runs over his last four starts, a span of 30 innings. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts against the Mets this season, 8-14 with a 4.19 ERA in 30 career starts against them.

CF Ben Revere went 2-for-4 Friday against the New York Mets. He is batting .388 in 37 games since June 26, and leads the majors in hits and average over that span. He has had two or more hits in 19 of those games.

OF Domonic Brown has not started the last 10 games, but manager Ryne Sandberg said Friday that that’s not so much because of Brown’s infected tonsils as the fact that he has been happy with the play of Grady Sizemore, who has been starting in Brown’s place in left field. Brown struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning Friday against the Mets.