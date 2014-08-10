FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch
#Intel
August 10, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Antonio Bastardo took the loss Saturday against the Mets, allowing a run while working 1/3 inning. The Phillies’ bullpen thus saw a string of 19 2/3 scoreless innings snapped, the longest streak by Philadelphia’s relievers since a 28-inning stretch in September 2004.

LHP Cole Hamels allowed one run on five hits over seven innings Saturday against the Mets but was left with a no-decision. Hamels, who struck out five and walked three, has surrendered one earned run over his last two starts, and has a loss and a no-decision to show for it.

C Carlos Ruiz hit a two-out solo homer in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Mets. It was just his third homer of the season and his first in his last 29 games. He had last gone deep on June 7 at Cincinnati.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, Sunday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, Tuesday against Houston, despite allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season and 8-9 with a 3.82 ERA in 25 career appearances against them, including 19 starts.

LF Domonic Brown made his first start in 11 games Saturday night against the Mets but went 0-for-4. He is hitless in his last nine at-bats.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
