Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Buchanan is scheduled to start Monday against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. In his first start back with the Phillies since July 10, Buchanan pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball to beat the Astros on Aug. 6. Buchanan is taking Cliff Lee’s (strained left elbow) spot in the rotation. Buchanan faced the Mets on May 29 and allowed four runs (three earned) in 6 2/3 innings for his first major league loss.

1B Ryan Howard went 1-for-5 with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday in the Phillies’ 7-6 win. It marked Howard’s 11th career walk-off RBI and 24th go-ahead RBI this season. “He’s been in those situations before as far as big moments, driving in runs, getting RBIs,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Once again, the right guy at the right place.”

2B Chase Utley went 3-for-4 with a triple and homer on Sunday in the Phillies’ 7-6 win. Utley fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle and is 10 for his last 20. “With Chase, I think maybe just getting here at home and getting off to a roll here,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Right now he’s got a real short stroke.”

RHP Jerome Williams was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Sunday. Williams has pitched for the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros this season, going 2-5 in 28 games (two starts) with a 6.71 ERA. RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was designated for assignment to make room for Williams on the 25-man roster. “We needed another arm, and he’s a guy who has pitched in the big leagues, so we want to take a look at him,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Williams.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, Sunday’s starter, was roughed up over five innings of work, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits in a no-decision against the Mets. “He could’ve used better defensive help early on,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He fell behind in counts and had to throw balls over the plate, and they happened to be elevated.” Kendrick is 5-11 on the season with a 4.88 ERA.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Jerome Williams, who was claimed off waivers from Texas, on the 25-man roster. He had a 6.94 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched with the Phillies this year.