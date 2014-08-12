Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

LF Darin Ruf doubled his home run and RBI totals on Monday with one swing, a two-run shot to straightaway center. In 63 games at Citizens Bank Park since his Sept. 4, 2012 debut, Ruf has a .929 OPS; that’s the 14th best in the majors over that stretch for players with at least 200 plate appearances at home.

RHP David Buchanan went six-plus innings on Monday afternoon in a start against the Mets, taking the loss to drop his record to 6-6. The rookie pitcher gave up three runs (all earned) in six innings, with five strikeouts against just one walk; he had only allowed one run and three hits through the six innings before running into trouble to start off the seventh. He’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts this season, and each of his last eight.

2B Chase Utley was given the day off on Monday, but would enter the game in the ninth inning to pinch hit. With the Phillies down 5-2, Utley’s ground-rule double to right field got him his 30th RBI of the season and improved his average to .289. It was Utley’s 20th career pinch hit (20-for-57, .351), with eight of those hits going for extra bases.

RHP Jerome Williams was announced as Tuesday’s starter after Monday afternoon’s loss. The Phillies claimed Williams off waivers on Sunday from Texas, designating Sean O‘Sullivan for assignment in a corresponding move. In 28 combined games this season (two starts) with both Houston and Texas, Williams is 2-5 with a 6.71 ERA.

OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was signed to a minor league contract. Gwynn had been designated for assignment in July after appearing in 67 games for the Phils this season. He hit .163 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and 14 runs scored.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was designated for assignment on Sunday following one start in which he gave up five runs in six innings on Aug. 7 as a fill-in for the traded Roberto Hernandez. In two games this season (both starts), O‘Sullivan was 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA.