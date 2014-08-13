Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett will start Wednesday against the Angels. Burnett has not won in his past five starts, going 0-4 with one no-decision. His last win came July 11 vs. Washington. He is 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels.

RHP Jerome Williams gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings against the Angels on Tuesday, getting a no-decision. It was his first start with the Phillies, who signed him after he was released by the Rangers. The Phillies are Williams’ third club this season. He began the season with the Astros.

CF Ben Revere leads the majors with 61 hits since June 26, while his .367 (61-for-166) average during that time ranks second in the majors. He also has 12 stolen bases during that span, tied for fourth in the big leagues. Revere went 1-for-4 Tuesday in the Phillies’ 7-2 loss to the Angels.

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. O‘Sullivan, who was 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two starts for the Phillies this season, was designated for assignment on Sunday when the club signed RHP Jerome Williams.