Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

SS Andres Blanco hit his first homer in over three years on Monday night, a three-run shot, as Philadelphia beat Seattle. Blanco, who started for Jimmy Rollins, was appearing in his 19th game for the Phillies, after beginning the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He had missed the entire 2013 season while recovering from surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, and had last homered while playing for the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2011, against the Miami Marlins. He has homered four times in seven major league seasons, while playing for four teams.

RHP A.J. Burnett lost to the Los Angeles Angels in his last start, giving up four runs on five hits over six innings of work, while striking out four and walking four. In all he has dropped his last five decisions, with his last victory coming on July 11 over Washington. He is 3-3 with a 3.57 ERA in nine career starts against Seattle.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Monday against Seattle and saw a seven-game hitting streak come to an end. Utley, hitting .286 this season, batted at a .385 clip during that streak (10-for-26). He went 0-for-1 with a runner in scoring position Monday, but has 12 hits in his last 24 at-bats in such situations. Overall, he is batting a team-best .309 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Jerome Williams went seven strong innings to beat Seattle on Monday night, his first decision in two starts as a Phillie. Williams allowed one run on three hits, while striking out four, walking three and hitting a batter, and afterward credited C Carlos Ruiz for his success, saying he got him to move the ball around and trust his stuff. Williams admitted he was “hard-headed” earlier in the season, when he was sent packing after unsuccessful stints with Houston and Texas, but vowed to work in concert with Ruiz the rest of the season.

CF Ben Revere went 2-for-5 Monday against Seattle, and is hitting .377 over 46 games since June 26, best in the majors. Revere has raised his average from .270 to .315 in that span, and is second in the National League batting race, trailing only Colorado’s Justin Morneau (.323). Revere also stole his 36th base in 41 attempts Monday night.