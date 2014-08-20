Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett dropped his sixth straight decision Tuesday against Seattle, going 7 2/3 innings and yielding five runs and six hits, while striking out nine and walking four. He last won July 11, when he defeated the Washington Nationals. Burnett fought his control at times Tuesday, notably in the first inning, when he walked the first two batters he faced, Austin Jackson and Dustin Ackley. Both later scored. Burnett also grooved a 3-0 fastball to Kyle Seager in the sixth, which Seager hit into the right field seats for his 19th homer of the season, and allowed a two-run single to Mike Zunino in the eighth. After the game, the 37-year-old Burnett said he will continue to try to fight his way through this rough patch, but when asked if he would be back in Philadelphia next season he said, “Probably not. We’ll see.”

RF Marlon Byrd went 1-for-4 against the Mariners on Tuesday night, extending his hitting streak to seven games, but also struck out three times. He has exactly one hit in each of the games in his hitting streak, going 7-for-27 (.259). He has fanned a team-high 148 times this season.

2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Tuesday against Seattle and is hitless in his last 12 at-bats. He is also just 5-for-31 in his career against the Mariners, and has seen his career average at Citizens Bank Park fall to .299.

LHP Cole Hamels was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, at San Francisco, despite going seven innings and allowing three runs on nine hits. He struck out five and walked two. Hamels has pitched at least seven innings and yielded three runs or fewer in each of his last seven outings. He is 3-1 with three no-decisions in that span, with the only loss and two of the no-decisions coming over his last three starts. His last victory came over the Mets on July 29. He is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in lone career start against Seattle.

OF John Mayberry Jr. went 2-for-4 Tuesday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Mayberry has been out since July 21 due to left wrist inflammation.