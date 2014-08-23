Philadelphia Phillies - PlayerWatch

RHP Ken Giles pitched a perfect inning in relief Friday night against the Cardinals and has made nine straight scoreless appearances since Aug. 5, a span of 9 1/3 innings. He has recorded 13 strikeouts without walking a batter in that stretch.

RHP David Buchanan has lost his last two starts, the most recent coming by a 5-2 score last Sunday in San Francisco. He allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits in that game, while striking out four and walking one. He beat the Cardinals in his lone career start against them earlier this year, going 7 2/3 innings and yielding one run on four hits while striking out four and walking one.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth Friday against St. Louis to earn his 31st save of the season and his 98th as a Phillie. Papelbon, two away from tying Brad Lidge for fourth on the team’s all-time saves list, has reeled off 12 straight scoreless appearances, a span of 12 innings stretching back to July 24.

RHP Kyle Kendrick went 6 1/3 innings against St. Louis on Friday night to earn his first victory since July 25. As has been the case all season, Kendrick had trouble in the first inning, allowing three runs to push his first-inning ERA to 9.69. But he allowed just one more run -- on Matt Adams’ leadoff homer in the third -- and eight hits overall. He struck out four and walked one. Since beating Arizona on July 25 he had a loss and three no-decisions.

CF Ben Revere went 3-for-4 on Friday night against St. Louis and leads all major leaguers with a .373 average since June 26. Revere has 25 multi-hit games among the 49 he has played in that stretch, raising his average from .270 to .315.